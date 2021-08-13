Roswell City Council proposes lowering property tax rate

ROSWELL, Ga. — The city of Roswell has proposed lowering the property tax rate by 4.8% for the fiscal year 2022.
If approved, the tax assessed on property would be at its lowest rate in more than 30 years.
Roswell Communications Manager Karen Zitomer said that with the proposed tax rate, a home with a fair market value of $450,000 would be assessed $849.24 in city property taxes, about $42 less than the prior year. In Georgia, a property is assessed at 40% of its actual market value.
The City Council will hold three public hearings this month to consider the proposed property tax rate, also known as a millage rate, and to hear public comment.
One “mill” is equal to one dollar for each $1,000 of assessed property value. The Roswell millage rate is currently 4.955 mills. The proposal is to lower the millage rate to 4.718 mills. If it is approved, the city expects to collect the same or less in property tax revenue compared to last year.
Roswell’s millage rate is comprised of two components – the maintenance and operations portion, which pays for basic city services like public safety and parks, and the debt service portion used to pay down bond debt.
The proposed FY 2022 millage rate of 4.718 mills represents a reduction in both components. If approved, the maintenance and operations portion would decrease almost 2% from 4.705 mills to 4.618 mills. The debt service portion would drop 60% from 0.250 mills to 0.100 mills.
The proposal would make Roswell among the few cities in Metro Atlanta to lower its tax rate twice in the past 10 years. In 2017, the City Council lowered the millage rate half a mill to 4.955 mills from 5.455 mills — a level it had maintained for eight years. The move came on the heels of major increases in property assessments issued by Fulton County.
Voters in Roswell also approved the adoption of a “floating” homestead exemption in November 2018. The exemption freezes a resident’s assessment at the previous year’s value as long as the resident resides in their home. The exemption applies only to the county and fire portion of the millage rate but does not apply to the school portion.
Zitomer said Roswell residents see more than $3.7 million in tax savings annually, or an average of $129 per household, as a result of Roswell’s homestead exemptions. This includes the floating exemption as well as exemptions for those age 65 and over and disabled veterans.
The City Council will hold a first reading of the millage rate ordinance on Monday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. Another public hearing is set for Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. A final reading of the ordinance will take place Monday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. The City Council will then vote to set the final FY 2022 millage rate.
All meetings will be held in person in the Council Chambers at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St. The meetings will also be livestreamed. For links to the livestream options, visit Roswellgov.com/MeetingVideo.
