Roswell City Council OKs plans for mixed-use development

ROSWELL, Ga. — Another mixed-use development has been approved for Roswell.
Atlanta-based developers Track West Partners faced nearly four hours of questioning from Mayor Kurt Wilson and residents at the Aug. 8 City Council meeting. In the end, the council gave unanimous approval of its rezoning and concurrent variance requests, with conditions.
The developers will now construct a mixed-use development on a little over 11 acres at 1340 Woodstock Road and 11450 Bowen Road. The properties were rezoned from civic and institutional to parkway village and will consist of six buildings with restaurant, retail and office space.
The property is bordered on the east and south by the Orchards development. West of the property is the Westminster Japanese Church and across Bowen Road is the CVS pharmacy. North of the property is a Target with a bank and Chick-fil-A.
While Track West had also requested six concurrent variances, only half were approved.
They include allowing the minimum percentage of the building along Bowen Road within the build-to-zone to be less than the required 35 percent, reducing the minimum percentage of the building within the build-to-zone along Woodstock Road from 60 percent to 35.6 percent and reducing the front setback along Woodstock Road from 50 feet to 40 feet.
The City Council denied requests that would have allowed the company to place a drive-thru in the build-to-zone, parking within the 50-foot parking setback along Woodstock Road and more than eight parking spaces between two islands.
Among the eight conditions the City Council agreed on are to designate the driveway access on Bowen Road near the intersection with Woodstock Road right-turn only, making left turns illegal, and install sidewalks to create pedestrian connectivity from the sidewalks along Bowen Road and Woodstock Road to the interior of the development.
The City Council also asked the developers to build a minimum 8-foot sidewalk on the Bowen Road and Woodstock Road frontages and to designate 12,000 square feet of additional outdoor amenity space with a gazebo or pavilion in a central location.
About a dozen residents at the Aug. 8 City Council meeting spoke during public comment. Many raised concerns about increased traffic in the area and the proposed left-hand turn onto Bowen Road.
Resident Scott Florence also took issue with there being at least 14 other developments similar in size that all have vacancies. They include Crabapple Crossing, Crossville Village, Roswell Center, Crossville Commons and Roswell Town Center.
“Sure, a lot of people want to come to Roswell,” Florence said, “but if a lot of people want to come to Roswell, these things should be packed. There should not be vacancies, [which lower the property value.]”
Still, other residents supported the project.
Bill Noethling, a 47-year resident of Roswell, said Northbrook United Methodist Church took over one of the properties from the United Methodist Church and later created a subcommittee to try to find a developer with plans to build a neighborhood-friendly project. The church received five offers, all within 5 percent of each other.
“But, Track West had the best plan for what they proposed to do and for what we felt they were going to do for the neighborhood,” Noethling said. “… We are 100 percent in favor of the project.”
Noethling said that since reaching an agreement with Track West, the church did reduce its price to help the developer pencil the deal.
The next City Council meeting is Aug. 22 at City Hall.