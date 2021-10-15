Roswell City Council, mayoral candidates chat with voters

ROSWELL — A forum hosted by the Roswell Woman’s Club, Roswell NEXT and League of Women Voters of Atlanta-Fulton drew people from all over town and nearby cities for the chance to meet with the City Council and mayoral candidates one last time before Election Day, Nov. 2.
Over 100 people attended the forum at the Roswell Baptist gymnasium Oct. 7. Unlike a debate, each of the candidates had their own table where they were able to meet with voters one-on-one and share their platform, qualifications and vision.
Roswell Woman’s Club President Jane Mykleby said it was their first time cohosting the forum, but she thought it was well-received by both the candidates and attendees.
Chet Bell, 67, recently moved to east Roswell. He said that like many people his age, what attracted him to the area was his desire to be closer to his daughter and grandson. But he said he was concerned with how Ga. 400 “separates the community” and wanted to meet with the candidates to hear about how they would approach the issue.
Bell said he was amazed to see stark preservation on one side of the city and new development on the other. He said he would like to see the City Council create more of a community feel and attract small, independent businesses along Holcomb Bridge Road rather than big-box stores.
“I want to see the quality of life be equal on both sides of Ga. 400, so that’s why I was asking [candidate Will Morthland] questions about what the city intends to do, because I think it’s a great place to live but I think it needs further development more than just all the businesses that are along Ga. 400,” Bell said. “If we rely solely on that, I don’t think it’s going to work very well, so that’s my biggest issue.”
Will Morthland is one of three candidates running for the Post 5 seat, left open by Councilman Matt Tyser. The other candidates are Michael Dal Cerro and Yalonda Freeman.
While addressing Bell, Morthland said he thought all the empty buildings in the area were “targets” for big-box stores. He said there should be a bigger push on the City Council to repurpose the buildings that are not being used.
Another attendee, Barbara Russell, of Buckhead, said that even though she does not live in Roswell, she is concerned about traffic and “what the future might be” for the city. She has been a Buckhead resident for 10 years.
“I live very close to Roswell because we have a business operating here, so I decided to come out and see what’s going on because no matter what happens on Nov. 2, it will affect me too,” Russell said.
Several current City Council members who are not up for election this year also attended the forum to learn more about the candidates. Councilwoman Christine Hall said voters approached her as she walked around the room to talk about how the City Council is managing growth, spending city funds and addressing traffic and infrastructure.
“Those are the things that came out of the strategic plan that people want this to be a family-friendly suburban city,” Hall said. “That’s what they moved here for so that’s the kind of stuff I hear. That could almost be boilerplate to other cities, but that’s what the residents say.”
Three candidates are running for mayor including Kurt Wilson, Jason Yowell and incumbent Lori Henry. In addition to the Post 5 candidates, Peter Vanstrom is challenging Post 4 incumbent Marie Willsey and Lee Hills is challenging Post 6 incumbent Matt Judy. They also met with voters during the event.
Early voting started this week and will run through Friday, Oct. 29. For more information on the election, visit roswellgov.com/government/elections/voter-voting-information.
