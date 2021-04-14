ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council voted April 12 to expand the city’s Canton Street Restaurant District east another block along Oak Street.
The move adds more dining and nightlife amenities to one of North Fulton County’s most popular venues.
The Canton Street Restaurant District currently includes Oak Street east to Bush Street. The council’s action expands the district farther east to Forrest Street.
Within the restaurant district, businesses with an alcohol license are allowed to sell alcohol for carry out, allowing customers to take alcohol off of the premises of the restaurant.
This is not the same as an open container law, City Attorney David Davidson said. It does not allow customers to drink the alcohol while in public.
“It's not a free for all,” Davidson said. “It's basically if you have an alcohol license, you can serve somebody a drink and they can carry it outside of your establishment within this area.”
The council action drew some cautionary words from Roswell resident and businesswoman Janet Russell, who raised concerns at the prospect of people carrying out alcohol from a restaurant and drinking it while walking along Ga. 9 and to City Hall on Hill Street, which is now included in the district.
Davidson reiterated that the resolution only applies to restaurants that serve alcohol, and there are other laws in place, like public intoxication laws, that deal with drinking alcohol in public spaces.
“But all it is, it’s for the business. It’s not for the person walking with the drink,” Davidson said.
Russell was also concerned about people who have had too much to drink walking across Ga. 9 without waiting for a signal.
“I’m just real concerned about this constant expansion,” Russell said. “I understand it’s only for the restaurant and what you’re doing is relieving them of liability. But it’s not relieving anybody else of liability.”
City Councilman Mike Palermo later clarified that the district does not go up to Hugo’s Oyster Bar or north of that, as this restaurant was mentioned throughout public comment. He said the district basically ends at the Georgia’s Own Credit Union.
Councilman Matt Judy said, at the March 24 Community Development and Transportation Committee Regular Meeting, that he was contacted by a few of the businesses in the Oak Street area to extend the district.
Oak Street is an up-and-coming area with Oak Street Bottle Shop, The Whiskey Project, Zuzu Pizza and Gate City’s new tasting room that’s coming soon, Judy said.
“I believe this will allow us to continue to attract business to the area over there and keep the area vibrant,” Judy said.
Also at that March 24 meeting, Palermo said he loves to see the progress in the area with the restaurant district.
“I always love an opportunity to help expand our walkable downtown, and I think this is a way that does it,” Palermo said. “When I’d actually brought this forward a few years ago to go over Highway 9, there was some hesitation, opposition to moving it to the other side of Highway 9, but I’m really glad this council ultimately unanimously supported it.”
The district had included part of Oak Street but not the whole street nor all of the businesses located on the road.
“I think like half of the block didn’t get included for some reason, so this would take it all the way down to Forrest ,and that would include all of the businesses that are located [there] without any doubt,” Assistant City Attorney Bob Hulsey said at the March 24 meeting. “So I think it’s just to clarify things and to add that last piece.”
