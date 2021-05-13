ROSWELL, Ga. — The final destination was as expected Monday night. The Roswell City Council passed first reading of a $150-million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. But the road to the vote was tumultuous.

Councilmen Michael Palermo and Marcelo Zapata called the budget bloated and criticized it for being too saturated with operating expenses, leaving little room for infrastructure investments and capital improvements.

They both voted against the proposed spending plan and spent nearly an hour clashing with their four fellow City Council members. Those four voted to advance the budget as presented.

Monday’s vote sets up a showdown when the budget goes before the council again May 24 for final adoption.

Mayor Lori Henry, who authored the proposed spending plan, accused Palermo and Zapata of being “extremely adversarial” and insinuating that city leaders assembled the budget with nefarious intent.

“It’s normal for all of us to look at a budget and disagree. It’s normal,” she said. “Those are all discussions that we should be having. But to imply that there was some kind of wrongdoing in this, I’ve got an issue with that.

“And also, this city is not going to stop, because certain members of council think they’re going to be in charge after the next election. Isn’t going to happen,” Henry continued. “My job as the mayor of this city, is to keep the city moving forward and doing what is right for the citizens of Roswell. And that’s what I’m here to do.”

Expenses predicted to rise

The overall proposed budget represents a $5.9-million, or 4.1 percent increase, over the current spending plan, which was adopted in the midst of last year’s pandemic. In pre-COVID times, Roswell adopted a $152.3 million budget in 2019.

Roswell’s general fund, which pays for day-to-day operations and is the most robust of the city’s 21 operating treasuries, would be more than $82.3 million under the spending plan. That’s about 6.3 percent higher than in the current year.

Palermo, Zapata and Councilwoman Christine Hall proposed 10 changes to the budget that amounted to $833,000 and included creating a new Office of Innovation position, hiring a grant specialist, adding three full-time station captains for the fire department and spending about $63,000 for new crowd control equipment for police.

At the same time, the three proposed $988,000 in cuts to the general fund, fueled by scrapping a 3 percent wage increase for city employees. They pushed for the city to discuss the proposed changes during the May 24 vote.

“We have a spending problem, and we don’t invest in Roswell,” Palermo said. “That’s a real issue. And truth be told, that’s an issue that’s not going to be solved with just a handful of adds and deletes.”

Palermo said he has opposed the budget for three consecutive years because the city’s “skyrocketing operating costs” continue to prevent investments like park improvements and road maintenance, which have a direct benefit to residents. Palermo later claimed that there has already been a citywide 7 percent employee wage increase over the past two years. He argued that giving staff members another raise in 2022 shouldn’t be a priority.

Tyser counters cuts to salaries

Councilman Matthew Tyser said that employees went without salary increases three times under former Mayor Jere Wood. The recent pay hikes, he stated, made up for those years and are helping to make Roswell’s pay competitive with surrounding cities.

Tyser then blasted Palermo for obstructing more than $500 million worth of investment into the city by voting against so many developments since he took office in 2015. He estimated it would’ve been enough to amount to a 12 percent decrease in residents’ property taxes over the years.

“So when we talk about investing in our budget, investing in our community…we can’t continue to turn down investment in the community,” Tyser said. “That’s what’s happening, and that’s why our budget continues to get tighter and tighter every year.”

Zapata pointed to a 10-year chart showing Roswell’s maintenance and one-time capital investments have gradually vanished from the general fund expenditures over the years. He argued that this showed way too much going toward operating expenses and suggested the city chart a different course.

Tyser said that would result in a huge tax spike.

“I don’t understand the war on city employees that you’re proposing. I don’t understand it, I never will,” he said. “But in order to do what you’re recommending, which is a large increase in maintenance funds, and keep the proper payment of our employees for the work that they do on a competitive basis, the only way to get there is a massive tax increase that you’re going to propose. There is no other way. And the numbers don’t lie. If you don’t pay your employees properly, they’re not going to be here for very long.”

Rezoning allows for mosque

Also during Monday’s meeting, the Roswell Community Masjid, an Islamic community development organization, sought to have a 4.5-acre property at 11370 Crabapple Road rezoned. The organization petitioned city officials to re-designate the home from residential to civic and institutions so it could be turned into a mosque.

After more than two hours of discussion, presentations, and public testimony, the City Council unanimously approved the rezoning with 10 conditions for signage, landscaping, driveway configuration, turn lane and traffic light construction. The vote was celebrated with a round of applause by RCM supporters in the council chambers.