Roswell City Council candidates make pitches at forum

ROSWELL, Ga. — Candidates for Roswell’s open Post 1 City Council seat stumped for the stretch run at an Oct. 13 forum on Oak Street.

The four candidates discussed their ability to work with other councilmembers and shared their ideas to attract more businesses.

The event, sponsored by Roswell NEXT and Roswell Moms Network, drew a crowd of about 50 people and was held at Sunny and Ranney, a home goods and furniture store that supports Sunshine on a Ranney Day. The charity works to renovate homes for children who need wheelchair-accessible bathrooms, dream bedrooms and therapy rooms to improve their independence and development.

Early voting for the special election is Oct. 17-30. Election Day is Nov. 8.

On the ballot, are Post 1 City Council candidates Sarah Beeson, Allen Sells, Jason Miller and Mulham Shbeib as well as three bonds that could fund nearly $180 million in upgrades to parks, public safety and downtown parking.

Bond financing is often used for major capital projects that are above and beyond the means of the annual operating budget. Money generated through bonds give governments immediate funding to pay for facilities and infrastructure that will be used for many years in the future, making projects more affordable.

While City Council members are not allowed to advocate for a specific bond measure, the candidates were asked to mention the factors they think voters should consider when determining whether to vote for or against the bonds and, if they were willing, to share how they plan to vote.

Sells said he thinks residents need to decide if now is the right time to try to change the perception that Roswell is slipping behind other cities.

“Clearly, we have deferred maintenance …,” Sells said. “So, I think we have to say is now the time, is this the right way to do it and do we trust the people doing it? … But, I think one other thing I’d like to mention is that I’ve heard many times that this is a tax increase. It certainly is, but there’s a bigger one that’s before us and that’s the [Local Option Sales Tax] issue.

Sells said that if the cities don’t reach agreement with the county on how to apportion revenues from the countywide sales tax, or LOST, it could cost taxpayers more per year than the bond increase. If all three bonds are approved, average property owners with homes valued at $450,000 can expect to pay nearly $350 more on their tax bills over the next 30 years.

But the loss of sales tax money could be even more costly.

Every decade, the county and its cities renegotiate how money collected from LOST is distributed. The pot has generally been apportioned based on each city’s population, while the county has kept about 5 percent for administrative fees.

Recently, however, representatives for the 15 cities have been haggling with county officials over how an estimated $3 billion in sales tax revenue should be distributed over the next 10 years. The two parties have so far been unable to negotiate a deal.

If no agreement is reached, the tax ends at the end of this year.

“We should all be paying very close attention to that, because although we may get something out of the bond, we’re going to end up with nothing out of LOST if it goes away,” Sells said. “… That’s even more expensive than the bond issue.”

Miller said he supports the bonds to upgrade the city’s parks and public safety buildings, but that he thinks the bond for downtown parking may not be the right fit. He said he would first like to see the city exhaust all its options such as using a Community Improvement District on Canton Street to allow local business leaders to direct how they want to see their tax dollars spent.

Beeson agreed, saying that the parking deck, as it is currently being proposed, is “very nebulous.” The city has not released details on its potential size, final cost, location or whether visitors will have to pay to use it.

“For me personally, out of the three questions on the bond, I realize the issue of public safety is probably the highest priority at this point in time to make sure that we can provide full coverage for each Roswell citizen and so that we can make sure that we maintain our fire facilities for a new full-time fire department,” Beeson said. “However, I don’t know that I personally would use bond money for deferred maintenance [on parks].”

Shbeib said he supports all three bonds, including the parking deck, because he thinks it would support the entire city by attracting more visitors. He said the additional funds would cost the average homeowner about $1 a day.

“We talk a lot about affordable housing and affordable cost of living in the City of Roswell,” Shbeib said. “Well, to me, one nice thing about this bond is if you’re … a renter, you’re getting the benefit of this without having to pay for the taxes. And if you’re a homeowner, you’re appreciating the value of your homes.”

Panelists from Roswell NEXT and Roswell Moms Network then asked the candidates if they thought they would complement the City Council or bring a different perspective. Since being sworn in this year, the newly elected City Council and Mayor Kurt Wilson have largely voted unanimously on many issues.

Beeson said she appreciates the lack of infighting that often seems to hold the city back, but that she would offer a different perspective whenever possible. She said disagreement is not “inherently vitriolic,” and that with Roswell’s population of nearly 97,000, residents should be able to show diversity of thought.

“I don’t believe anyone on council has an environmental background, and we have the largest river frontage in the metropolitan area,” Beeson said. “We also have a wonderful tree canopy and green space. So, being able to speak out on that, as well as being able to speak towards city planning and future planning, I think would complement the City Council.”

Shbeib said he would vote on every issue independently by consulting his conscience, regardless of how the other City Council members vote. Sells said he trusts the city’s various boards and committees to do the hard work before the City Council meetings. Miller said that as an analytical thinker, he would ask a lot of questions and gather citizen input before voting on a matter.

One of the last questions Roswell NEXT and Roswell Moms Network asked was about the areas in the city they would focus on for redevelopment and ideas to make the city more business-friendly.

Sells said he would try to avoid focusing on small, inconsequential issues that would deter companies from wanting to do business in Roswell. Instead, he said, he would focus more on making negotiations that would most benefit both parties.

“We have to make sure that we are not fighting them at the expense of their business model with small points,” Sells said.

Miller, on the other hand, compared Roswell to the middle of a donut, because of the development going on in surrounding cities. To change that, he said he would focus on unused properties in East Roswell to create more convention space that would bring businesses and generate more tax revenue for the city. He would also explore offering economic incentives such as job tax credits.

“Secondly, … we have a lot of areas that have operating businesses that have storefronts that are in disrepair,” Miller said. “We have a lot of parking lots that have potholes as deep as your tire. I think if we hold these businesses accountable and encourage them and force them to maintain their facilities then that is going to generate more interest in our city.”

Beeson, who said she would also focus on East Roswell, would turn to the Unified Development Code to ensure it’s in line with the city’s vision for the area. She added that she thinks the city should consider doing a Community Improvement District there. Beeson also mentioned using mixed-use to create community-oriented spaces.

“Historic Roswell is a perfect example of that,” Beeson said. “The more personal, walkable contacts we can have, the more return on investment we can have. I’d like to see more of that in Roswell.”

Shbeib said he thinks there is no reason for Roswell to be losing businesses to neighboring cities. He said Roswell should reconsider its process for starting a business and maintaining a business license.

“We’re not a broken city by any means,” Shbeib said. “This is a great city. But, just because we’re a great city, it doesn’t mean there’s opportunities.”

On a lighter note, panelists asked several nonpolitical questions such as what the candidates would choose for their careers if money were no object. Beeson said she would be a travel writer, Miller a landscaper to spend more time outside, Sells a philosophy and logic professor or high school teacher, and Shbeib said he would be a professional mascot. Shbeib said he was a mascot for the University of Central Florida and University of South Florida.