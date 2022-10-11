Roswell City Council candidate forum to be held Thursday

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell NEXT and Roswell Moms Network will co-host a candidate forum for City Council candidates Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will be at Sunny & Ranney at 109B Oak St. in Roswell.

The four candidates who have qualified for the special election seat for Post 1 are Sarah Beeson, vice president of operations for a Roswell-based engineering firm; Jason Miller, president and CEO of a Roswell-based data and technology company; Allen Sells, certified public accountant and corporate development professional; and Mulham Shbeib, chief financial officer for a poultry processor based in Gainesville.

Each candidate is vying for a one-year term to fill the seat formerly held by Marcelo Zapata, who resigned in late June for medical reasons. The candidate who is elected to fill the unexpired term will be up for reelection in the November 2023 municipal election. The special election is Nov. 8.

The candidate forum on Oct. 13 will feature light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar by Oak St. Bottle Shop. Sunny & Ranney, a local nonprofit that completes home makeovers for special needs kids, will have its store open for shopping.

Roswell NEXT is a membership-based organization encouraging local participation and open dialogue among residents, professionals, entrepreneurs and visionaries. The non-profit seeks to influence the social, civic and economic growth of Roswell by delivering fresh ideas and initiatives that enhance the value of the city.

The Roswell Moms Network is a Facebook group of local moms seeking support and advice on a range of topics. It was created in 2018 by Renee Debussey and Jamie Carhart and has grown to more than 7,000 members.