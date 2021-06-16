ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council voted Monday night to adopt a list of projects for funding if voters approve an extension to the countywide transportation sales tax this November.
The council vote was unanimous.
The .75-cent Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax was first approved by a narrow majority of Fulton County voters in 2016. It runs for a five-year term and is up for renewal this fall.
Roswell Deputy Director of Transportation Rob Dell-Ross has been tasked with informing residents about the projects marked as priorities, or Tier I.
The 16 Tier I projects and accompanying administrative costs total $73.2 million and range in completion dates from 2023 to 2029. The projects include improvements to the Pine Grove Road corridor, multi-use trails on Woodstock Road and corridor improvements on Grimes Bridge Road.
This slate of top-tier TSPLOST projects differs from the 2016 list, Dell-Ross said, because all but two are at “ground zero,” the beginning stages. The first round of TSPLOST funds were primarily used to finish projects already underway.
The Roswell Transportation Department developed the list with the help of two rounds of resident surveys in March and April. Each received fewer than 400 responses.
Tier II and III lists were also approved and would be funded if the city receives higher than anticipated revenues from the sales tax.
