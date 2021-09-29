Roswell citizens invited to attend candidate forum ahead of early voting

ROSWELL — The public will have a chance to meet one-on-one with the City Council and mayoral candidates at a forum Thursday, Oct. 7, five days before the start of early voting.

The event, scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. at the Roswell Baptist gymnasium, will be hosted by the Roswell Woman’s Club, Roswell NEXT and League of Women Voters of Atlanta-Fulton. Face masks are required to attend.

Sue Sharp, co-chair of the Roswell Woman’s Club Public Affairs Committee, said the organization has been hosting candidate forums for more than 50 years as a means of informing citizens about governmental affairs.

“As a 40-year member of the Roswell Woman’s Club, I am very proud to be a co-host of this event,” Sharp said. “The format we are incorporating has been found to be most successful and was highly endorsed by the League of Women Voters of Atlanta-Fulton.”

The nonpartisan political organization encourages informed and active participation in government. Roswell NEXT, a 501(c)3 organization, strives to create open dialogue and local participation between young professionals, entrepreneurs and visionaries.

All 10 candidates will be seated at separate tables at the forum. From there, Sharp said they will have three minutes to share their platform, qualifications and vision. Attendees will then be allowed to approach the candidates to ask them questions or to share their concerns and ideas.

The tables will be monitored to oversee a continuous and equitable flow, Sharp said.

There are seven candidates running for three seats on the City Council and three candidates running for mayor. Kurt Wilson and Jason Yowell are challenging first-term Mayor Lori Henry.

Meanwhile, Peter Vanstrom is challenging incumbent Marie Willsey for Post 4, and Lee Hills is challenging incumbent Matt Judy for Post 6. Michael Dal Cerro, Yalonda Freeman and Will Morthland are all running for the Post 5 seat, left open by Councilman Matt Tyser who is not seeking another term.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 4. To check or to find out how to register, visit the Georgia My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. Early voting starts Oct. 12. Election Day is Nov. 2.

Roswell Baptist Church is located at 710 Mimosa Blvd.