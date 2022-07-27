Roswell calls on GDOT to limit access to Grimes Bridge Road

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson sent a letter July 21 asking the Georgia Department of Transportation to work with the city to address concerns about the Grimes Bridge Road corridor.

Plans currently call for the construction of Ga. 400 access lanes at Grimes Bridge Road. The interchange would be one of four access points planned for the express lanes project on the north-south freeway. But, residents say they are worried it will increase traffic.

During a Transportation Advisory Commission meeting July 19, commission member Marisa Pereira said she wants the interchange nixed from project designs and for the city to possibly allow citizens to vote on the project again, given the number of changes that have been made to the project.

“Unfortunately, when the last vote was taken, a fake deadline was presented to the people and also under the guise of always voting on beautification, which if you’ve read the actual proposal, that was not what was in the proposal,” Pereira said. “It was approving the Grimes Bridge Road for express lanes coming off it.”

The mayor and City Council appointed Pereira and six others to the commission in May to provide a resident’s perspective on Roswell Department of Transportation projects.

In 2016, citizens approved a Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax project by voter referendum that included a local bridge over Ga. 400 connecting Old Alabama Road to Warsaw Road known as Big Creek Parkway.

Wilson’s July 21 letter to Russell McMurry, commissioner of GDOT, states the project was presented to voters as a local east-west route that would not connect to Ga. 400. But, in 2017-18, GDOT began considering possible locations of managed lane connections to Ga. 400 between the Chattahoochee River and Mansell Road in Roswell.

Around that time, the city requested that GDOT not use the Big Creek Parkway for the connection because of local commitments it had made as part of the TSPLOST referendum.

That is until November 2019, when former Mayor Lori Henry and the City Council signed a memorandum of agreement with GDOT to shift the express lane access bridge to a location south of Holcomb Bridge Road between Grimes Bridge Road and Raintree Drive, a stretch known as South Bridge, the letter states.

Henry and the City Council then signed an intergovernmental agreement in December 2020 in which Roswell accepted $35 million from GDOT and agreed to contribute $15 million toward the Holcomb Bridge Road project. The city agreed to provide another $2.5 million for “bridge enhancement features” at the two interchanges.

Wilson said at the July 19 meeting he would fight to have the plans reworked, but that he was not optimistic because of the $35 million that are in play from GDOT.

“I will fight like crazy, … but I don’t want to offer a false promise,” Wilson said. “I just want to let you know what we’re doing and what I believe will probably happen.”

In his letter, Wilson requested GDOT’s help with “plans or ideas” to limit access to Grimes Bridge Road and encourage the use of express lanes to and from Holcomb Bridge Road.

“The city and neighborhoods along the western side of GA-400 are concerned that much of the traffic to and from the access ramps will flow through the single-family neighborhoods located along Grimes Bridge Road,” it states.

The street consists of schools, parks and a recreation center for senior citizens. It runs west from Dogwood Road to near Ga. 400 to Holcomb Bridge Road. Pereira said it’s likely it will attract even more traffic once Oxbo Road reopens.

Oxbo Road has been closed for 18 months because of delayed construction. Interim Transportation Director Dan Skalsky said at the July 19 meeting construction should pick up in the coming days.

“Once Oxbo opens up, we’re going to see traffic flowing [from there] through Grimes Bridge,” Pereira said. “People cut through Grimes Bridge anyway to get on to [Ga.] 400, and all of us that live there know that.”