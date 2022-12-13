Roswell buys historic Holly Hill property for $1.5 million

ROSWELL, Ga. — In a meeting that ran deep into the evening and included a closed-session interruption, the Roswell City Council approved purchase of the historic Holly Hill property on Mimosa Boulevard for $1.5 million.

The unanimous vote came after heated debate over whether the topic should be deferred. Proponents argued the contract is a “time is of the essence” deal, with a Dec. 31 purchase timeline.

City Councilman Mike Palermo said he wanted the matter deferred. Councilmembers Peter Vanstrom, William Morthland and newly sworn-in Councilwoman Sarah Beeson agreed.

“I’d say personally, I have some hesitation this evening,” Palermo said.

The council was familiar with the topic, having discussed it in executive session, but this was the first time the property purchase had been raised in a public meeting.

Beeson, new to the council, hadn’t been a part of any closed-meeting discussions on the issue, so she asked to defer.

But, Councilwoman Lee Hills was in full support of the purchase.

“I'm a huge fan of purchasing this property,” Hills said. “We are the historic city, I feel like we have failed in the past by not … really getting the maximum out of our historic sites.”

Public split on quick purchase

With council members undecided, Mayor Kurt Wilson opened the floor to public comment.

Resident and businesswoman Janet Russell advocated for the purchase.

“I live in the historic district, and I have watched this city flip off the historic district for 50 years,” Russell said. “They have not realized the value of what we have, they've decided that it's really important to have Targets and Kohl’s and Home Depot.”

Russell implored the council to “do the right thing” and make the purchase. Two other residents spoke, one in favor of the purchase and one concerned about the property repairs and funding.

Mayor Wilson reassured residents that the purchase was a good financial move for the city, and that it had been well-vetted in private meetings. He also said there’s a reason for the Dec. 31 purchase timeline.

Councilmembers and residents both asked about plans for the property, but Wilson said the historical asset plans will be available in 2023 after further discussion. Palermo said he expects the plan to be discussed with the public.

Following public comment, the council remained unable to reach a consensus. The mayor said he didn’t understand the hesitation after the plan had been talked about among councilmembers.

“This is a direct rejection of me,” Wilson said.

At a standstill, the council moved into closed session for more than an hour to hash out a deal. When they reconvened, attitudes had changed.

“Thank you for that breakout, I needed that help,” Councilman Morthland said.

Wilson apologized to the council for making a “strong political claim” against them, and the council approved the purchase unanimously.

False alarm fees revised

Also at the Dec. 12 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved a revision to the city’s existing false alarm reduction program that removes the first false alarm fee. The ordinance was last updated in 2021.

After collecting data regarding false alarms, the fire and police departments recommended a more aggressive approach to reducing them. Currently, 80 percent of the alarms the departments receive are false.

Police Chief James Conroy said the false alarms are an inefficient use of resources for the city, a point Mayor Wilson backed.

“I don’t think people realize how much time it costs, how much money it costs,” Wilson said.

The biggest change is the removal of the renewal fee and the first false alarm fee. Previously, each cost $25. Now, residents won’t have to pay for the first false alarm in a 12-month period.

After the first false alarm, the penalty will be $50, and then it increases up to $300. The fee structure is the same as previous versions.

The Roswell emergency services departments say they plan to respond to all alarms but hope the revised plan will reduce the number of false alarms.

The police and fire departments also stressed the importance of registering alarm systems for residents and businesses.

“We need to be able to contact somebody who currently has access or authority over the business or residence that can help us if we find a crime that occurred,” Conroy said.

In another matter kicking off the session, the council welcomed Sarah Beeson to her first meeting as a council member. Beeson, inducted only two hours before, dove into a four-hour long meeting. Councilwoman Christine Hall had an excused absence for the meeting.