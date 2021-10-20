Roswell brings back Dia de los Muertos festival

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell is hosting its second Dia de los Muertos festival at City Hall, featuring traditional Mexican entertainment, food, face painting, costume contest and margarita tasting.
Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is traditionally celebrated Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 in the central and southern regions of Mexico. The holiday is centered around remembrance of lost loved ones, as communities come together to celebrate their memory and pray for their safe spiritual journey.
The city hosted its first Dia de los Muertos festival in 2019, but the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s festival is slated for 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and visitors of all ages are welcome to attend.
The festival is free to the public, except for food vendors and one special ticketed experience.
Along with entertainment by Aztec dancers, Oaxaca Group and a mariachi band, there will be food vendors on site selling Mexican cuisine such as empanadas and tamales.
There will be a Catrina and Catrin contest at 5 p.m. for those who dress in a Day of the Dead costume and paint their face. Cash prizes will be awarded for best costume.
Of course, no Dia de los Muertos celebration would be complete without traditional candy skull face painting, which will be available at the festival. A showing of Disney’s “Coco” will start at 6 p.m.
The tequila/specialty margarita tasting experience will showcase the unique flavors of Mexico. It includes tasting tokens and a souvenir tasting glass for the first 500 participants.
For $35, participants will receive eight tokens that can be used to taste any combination of six different types of specialty margaritas and four different types of tequila, including a Blanco, Joven, Reposado or Anejo.
Vendor, artist and exhibitor opportunities are available. All vendors must be Day of the Dead themed, and products must be sold by the artist or direct representative.
Roswell City Hall is located at 38 Hill Street. This year’s festival is presented in partnership with the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces.
For more information about the event, to sign up to be a vendor or artist, or to buy tickets for the tequila/specialty margarita tasting experience, visit RoswellGov.com/DayoftheDead.
