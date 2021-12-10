Roswell begins cracking down on false alarms

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell is adopting a new program to reduce the number of false alarm calls it receives in order to direct more resources toward actual emergencies.
Starting Dec. 6, residents and business owners had 60 days to register their alarms with the city in accordance with Roswell’s updated False Alarm Ordinance.
The ordinance was passed in April after the city learned that in 2019 the Police Department responded to 7,735 alarm calls, 97% of them false alarms.
In the same period, the Fire Department responded to 1,167 alarm calls, 98% of them false.
The ordinance defines a false alarm as “the activation from a burglar or fire system which elicits a response from the police or fire and rescue department when there is, in fact, no emergency or actual or threatened criminal activity necessitating such a response.”
The city says it hopes this will increase officer safety, ensure proper attention and response to actual crimes in progress, and increase patrol enforcement time, overall furthering the welfare of the community. Like Roswell, police departments in Atlanta, Dunwoody, Johns Creek and Sandy Springs have contracted with CryWolf Inc. for the service.
Police will officially begin enforcing the ordinance Feb. 1. However, during the grace period, no fines for unregistered or false alarms will be charged as the community familiarizes itself with the new requirements and expectations.
Roswell Police spokesman Tim Lupo said alarm registrations will be renewed yearly to ensure that the Police Department has the most up-to-date information in the case of a true emergency. The annual fee is $25. Penalties for false alarms within a calendar year will be levied according to an increasing fee schedule.
Lupo said the first false alarm will be treated as an educational opportunity with a warning. The second false alarm will incur a fine of $50. Third and subsequent false alarms will incur increasing fines of up to $300 within a calendar year. According to CryWolf, the alarm management system is paid for using the fees charged for repeated false alarms, so it doesn’t cost taxpayers anything.
To help prevent false alarms inside a home or business, Roswell has the following tips:
• Keep the system maintained and change the batteries at scheduled times.
• Make sure everyone in the home or business knows the necessary codes and understands what to do if the alarm should accidentally activate.
• Make sure that rooms with motion sensors are free of pets, party decorations, or anything else that can activate them.
• Test the alarm system to confirm that it is in working order; if you have any doubts, call the alarm company immediately for service.
Current alarm users can register their alarm at crywolfservices.com/roswellga/. Any new alarm users will have five business days following the installation of a burglar or fire alarm system to register.
For questions about the program, contact the Roswell False Alarm Reduction Program at 833-981-4003 or email roswellga@alarm-billing.com.
