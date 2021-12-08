Roswell begins countdown to Christmas with annual tree lighting

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Town Square transformed into a holiday scene as crowds returned Dec. 4 to ring in the holiday season.
The Merry Market Festival consisted of arts and crafts vendors for holiday shopping as well as family-friendly activities along Bulloch Avenue, such as inflatables, photo ops and holiday cartoons. Roswell’s Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department hosted the event in collaboration with the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces.
Cultural Arts Supervisor Corinne Sutherlin said the city’s Creation Station collected more than 100 letters to Santa throughout the day and into the evening for delivery to the North Pole in the coming days. The city launched the Creation Station in October for National Arts and Humanities Month. It pops up around the community with different events every week.
“What we do is try to bring creative ideas and free opportunities to the community, so it can be anything as simple as letters to Santa or making a cool volcano or like earlier, Oompa Loompas,” Sutherlin said. “We post all the places we’re going to be popping up on roswellgov.com/create.”
During the event, two raffle winners also took home new bikes from Bike Roswell, a bicycle advocacy organization that aims to make Roswell a more bicycle-friendly community. One of the winners, 18-year-old Stacey Lopez-Alvarado, said she attended with her family to watch her sister perform but never imagined winning anything.
“When my dad told me about the raffle, I decided to join in, and then when I first heard my number called out, I wasn’t sure I heard the number right,” Lopez-Alvarado said. “I was very shocked that I had won.”
She plans to ride her new bike at the local parks.
Leading up to the annual tree lighting at dusk, several children ran up to Mayor Lori Henry and surrounded her as she read, “The Night Before Christmas.” The night culminated with pictures with Santa.
Alexus Williams attended the event with her sister, daughter, and niece and nephew simply because they love celebrating the holidays, she said. Although her 5-year-old daughter Ivory was a little nervous about meeting Santa, she was happy to have a moment to speak with him one on one.
“We just wanted to see the lighting of the Christmas tree for the first time this year,” Williams said. “It was beautiful. We really liked it.”
For a full list of holiday events in the City of Roswell, visit roswellgov.com.
