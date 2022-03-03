Roswell athletic clubs donate $18,000 to help fix local parks

ROSWELL, Ga. — The athletic facilities at East Roswell Park and Roswell Area Park are getting a facelift this year, thanks to several donations from the community.
The Roswell City Council approved a budget amendment Feb. 28 to accept $18,380 from the Roswell Soccer Club, Roswell Youth Baseball Association and Roswell boy’s and girl’s gymnastic clubs for the Recreation and Parks Maintenance program.
The funds will go toward replacing the netting at East Roswell Park and the gym flooring at the Physical Activity Center at Roswell Area Park.
Previously, the mayor and City Council approved $385,000 in the fiscal year 2022 budget for the Recreation and Parks Maintenance Plan and an additional $75,000 during the budget process, plus another $310,000 in September.
However, the city says the funds were only enough to replace a portion of the netting at East Roswell Park, so the Roswell Soccer Club and Roswell Youth Baseball Association stepped up and agreed to donate $5,000 each to cover the additional expenses.
During the Feb. 28 City Council meeting, Roswell Soccer Club President Robb Loadwick said he appreciated the club’s partnership with the city and the Parks and Recreation Department because it has allowed the club to grow tremendously over the past 10 years.
“Our competitive program has over doubled in size to about 750 players in our competitive leagues, and that’s in addition to our recreational programs which is around a couple of thousand kids across the programs,” Loadwick said.
Roswell Youth Baseball Association President Matt Maurer said its 4-year-old, 5-year-old, 7-year-old and 8-year-old leagues are bigger than ever. He added that opening weekend starts March 5.
“All the other age groups are growing as well,” Maurer said. “It’s good to see.”
While the city had budgeted $50,000 to replace the gym floors at the Physical Activity Center, all the quotes it received in the bidding process came in over that amount. So, again, the Roswell boy’s and girl’s gymnastic clubs agreed to donate $8,380 to get the project done this fiscal year.
Roswell Girl’s Gymnastics Booster Club President Laura Bunarek said the club currently has 110 competitive gymnasts, 15 of whom are Level 10 gymnastics hoping to compete at the collegiate level in the future.
“Any help and everything that you give to us, we really appreciate,” Bunarek said. “It’s a fantastic program.”
Jeff Leatherman, director of Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs, said that in 2021, nearly 15,000 participants registered for the city’s athletic and gymnastics programs.
“We are so blessed to have booster clubs that support all of our organizations, especially our athletic program,” Leatherman said.