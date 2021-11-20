Roswell athletes commit to row at collegiate level

ROSWELL, Ga. — St. Andrew Rowing Club participated in this year’s National Signing Day on Nov. 10. Four female athletes and club members signed binding national letters of intent to row at the collegiate or university level.
Jordy Andrade, who attends North Springs High School, committed to row for Clemson University. Dani French came to rowing via competitive gymnastics and has committed to the University of Alabama. She is a student at River’s Academy. Olivia Murdock attends Milton High School and will join her sister Grace on the rowing team at the University of Washington. Graycen West will row for the University of Louisville after graduating from Walton High School.
