You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roswell athletes commit to row at collegiate level

  • 0
St. Andrews Rowing

From left, Jordy Andrade, Olivia Murdock, head coach Jason Berric, Graycen West and Dani French assemble Nov. 10 as the St. Andrew Rowing Club athletes sign commitments to participate in rowing in college. 

 PROVIDED

ROSWELL, Ga. — St. Andrew Rowing Club participated in this year’s National Signing Day on Nov. 10. Four female athletes and club members signed binding national letters of intent to row at the collegiate or university level.

Jordy Andrade, who attends North Springs High School, committed to row for Clemson University. Dani French came to rowing via competitive gymnastics and has committed to the University of Alabama. She is a student at River’s Academy. Olivia Murdock attends Milton High School and will join her sister Grace on the rowing team at the University of Washington. Graycen West will row for the University of Louisville after graduating from Walton High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.