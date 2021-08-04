Roswell Arts Fund holds music and arts festival

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Arts Fund hosted the inaugural Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival and Pop Up Art Village July 31 at the East Village Shopping Center on Holcomb Bridge Road. The 12-hour music and arts festival ran from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Residents and attendees enjoyed a full line up of local Blues and Jazz musicians taking the stage as local artists and vendors set up sales booths along the perimeter of the site.

“I am excited for the opportunity to bring a fantastic creative experience to this part of town, serve community where community is,” said Roswell Arts Fund Executive Director Ghila Sanders. “We hope to create a new tradition that speaks to the unique character of this beautiful area, enhancing the livability of North Fulton, connecting people, highlighting our local talent and homegrown businesses.”

Local artists were permitted to sell their art to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Pop Up Art Village portion of the festival featured 75 painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metal craftspeople, glass blowers, jewelers and more. The community celebration also included local food trucks and beverages throughout the day. Vendors included From the Earth Brewing Company and King of Pops.

“The festival is a first, and it is a bold continuation of the Pop-Up Performance Series that we launched in 2020,” Sanders said. “The success of the 2020 Pop-Up Performance Series gave us the desire to set audacious goals for this coming season and brought us to the creation of a Jazz and Blues Festival.”

The series initiative was fully funded through private sponsors and ticket sales. The Roswell Arts Fund hopes to continue celebrating the arts within the community by hosting future festivals and events showcasing the work of local artists, musicians and food vendors.

In recognition of COVID-19 safety regulations, the festival adhered to safety protocols outlined by the CDC, state and local governments.

“For this festival, we selected a vast space that offered us the opportunity to work with limited capacity and still create a sense of place. There will be plenty of room for everyone to keep at a comfortable distance,” Sanders said. “Music is giving, and after such a challenging time, there is nothing more healing than a shared creative experience that revolves around community and joy.”

For more information about the Roswell Arts Fund or future events, visit RoswellArtsFund.org or call 770-817-6674.