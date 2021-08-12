Roswell approves rezoning request for new homes on Etris Road

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council approved a rezoning request Monday that will allow 27 detached single-family homes on just under 12 acres on Etris Road.
Homeowners from the surrounding subdivisions came around after opposing the project in the spring and spoke in support of Etris Land LLC’s rezoning request during the public hearing.
The property will consist of 11.75 acres of land, and once it is completed, home prices are anticipated to start at $700,000. The project was initially proposed for nearly 40 homes.
Jordan Tench, land development manager at O’Dwyer Properties, who lives on Etris Road, said he negotiated with neighbors to agree on nine conditions that would create a win-win situation for them and the company.
“Not only is this important for the company but, like I said, I live in this area,” Tench said. “My family goes to these schools and parks. I’m going to be neighbors with these future homeowners, so, again, the product itself is very important.”
The Edenwilde subdivision surrounds most of the northern boundary of the property and all of the eastern boundary. Additionally, there is one single-family home on the southern boundary of the property that’s been in negotiations with Etris Land LLC. The Kingswood subdivision sits across the street.
Attorney Don Rolader spoke on behalf of Etris Land, saying the average lot size of the new homes will be 14,700 square feet, much larger than the current 12,000 square feet allowed. There are about 1,000 homes located close to the development on Etris Road as well as a school, church and shopping center.
The conditions address concerns including stormwater, fencing and the lot layout. Russell Simmons, one of the neighboring homeowners, said those were important issues for him, particularly because he already has issues with water retention on his property.
“I’ve invested a lot of money on my property trying to deal with that, and they’ve assured us in that there will be no more water that will come onto the property from their subdivision with all the landscaping …,” Simmons said. “That was a major cause of concern for us. The other issue was privacy, so the 8-foot fence was really helpful along with the fact that in the plan they’ve added some additional trees and vegetation.”
Councilwoman Marie Willsey thanked the homeowners for being involved in the process.
“That’s the way these things should work, so I really appreciate your willingness to work with the developer and the developer’s willingness to work with you,” Willsey said.
In other business at the meeting, the City Council approved on second reading amendments to the Municipal Code to shift park security to the Roswell Police Department.
Previously, five officers with the Department of Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs handled park security. Parks Director Jeffrey Leatherman said the change is meant to achieve more consistent law enforcement practices.
“As we continue to look at efficiencies within our organization, and we’ve done a number of studies over the last couple of years really to define how we best provide services to our community, this was one of those recommendations,” Leatherman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.