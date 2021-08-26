ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Mayor Lori Henry cast the deciding vote Aug. 23 in favor of approving on first reading a proposed cut in the city’s property tax rate for 2022.

The measure sets the rate at 4.718 mills, a 4.8% reduction from the current levy. If approved, it would be the city’s lowest millage rate since 1988.

The motion passed 4-3, with council members Marcelo Zapata, Christine Hall and Mike Palermo voting against. All three proposed lowering the millage rate even further.

Palermo said he favored reducing the millage rate by more than double what had been proposed.

“I [feel] this council really needs to do a better job of making tough decisions, and if we’re not willing to make those tough decisions then we need to return money back to the taxpayers,” Palermo said. “And so, although I am certainly happy that we’re reducing the millage rate, it is certainly very related to the fact that property values have gone up. In which case, even if the millage rate goes down, that doesn’t necessarily mean that their taxes are going down.”

Zapata agreed with Palermo, saying it was important to tell “the whole story.”

“The whole story is that the general fund revenue from property tax is higher than ever, so … since we didn’t get support to cut the budget or reallocate to make better investments for the community, then I do support to go even further and reduce even more the millage rate to save even more money to the taxpayers,” Zapata said.

Hall also reminded the council they could still amend the budget and asked them to consider that the city had received $5.7 million from the American Rescue Plan they could allocate toward items on the budget to get an even lower millage rate.

However, Councilman Matt Tyser said they should have presented their ideas in advance.

“I think I would’ve gladly entertained another millage rate reduction had I known where that money would be coming from, and I really wish if you were interested in doing that that you’d presented us in advance with your ideas on how to take another $900,000 out of the budget,” Tyser said. “We don’t have that, and so the intent here is to match revenue with the approved budget and that’s what we’re here to do tonight.”

No one in the audience spoke at the public hearing before the council approved the motion.

The City Council will hold two more public hearings to consider the proposed millage rate and to hear public comment. They are slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, and 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at City Hall.