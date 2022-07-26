Roswell approves fall bond referendum

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council has approved placing a bond referendum on the November ballot.

The measure passed unanimously at a July 11 meeting in which Mayor Kurt Wilson and the City Council agreed to place three separate bond questions on the ballot that residents will be able to vote on individually.

Bond financing is often used for major capital projects that are above and beyond the means of the annual operating budget. Money generated through bonds give governments immediate funding to pay for facilities and infrastructure that will be used for many years in the future, making projects more affordable.

Governments generally can negotiate lower interest rates to pay off the bonds over time.

The three questions that will appear on the November ballot include:

• A $107.6 million bond for recreation and parks, bike/pedestrian improvements and sidewalks;

• A $52 million bond for a new police and fire headquarters and new fire stations throughout the city;

• And a $20 million bond for a new parking deck in historic downtown Roswell.

Parks bond

Broken down, the $107.6 million bond would cost $205 per year, or $17.08 a month, in additional property taxes on an average Roswell home valued at $450,000. The funds would go toward improvements that align with the River Parks Master Plan recommendations at Riverside Park, Roswell River Landing, Azalea Park and Down White Memorial Park.

Other park improvements include athletic and park upgrades like restrooms, fields, playgrounds, trail improvements and general park amenities at East Roswell Park and Oxbo Trail Connectivity, among others. The bond would also activate bicycle and pedestrian improvements such as a network of multi-use trails across the city that aligns with the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan.

At a work session on July 25, Jeff Leatherman, director of Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs, said residents should expect the facilities to “feel like new” if the $107.6 million bond is approved.

“We’re enhancing the core of the parks and facilities and the athletic and playing fields and facilities,” Leatherman said. “We’ve been doing it very incrementally over time through small investments, and this allows us to fast-track that same philosophy.”

Police, fire bond

The $52 million bond would cost $99 per year, or $8.25 per month, in additional property taxes on an average Roswell home. It includes funding for a new facility to house police and fire headquarters as well as a new 911 Emergency Communications Center.

Fire Chief Joe Pennino said during the work session that new fire stations are needed to meet the demands of Roswell’s growing population. He said Fire Station 21, which was built in 1948, was originally a car dealership, and fire stations 22 and 23 were built in the mid-1970s for an all-volunteer staff. Currently, there’s about 1,100 square feet of living space in those two stations.

If the bond is approved, Roswell would also be able to relocate Fire Station 27 on the border with Gwinnett County closer to the Horseshoe Bend intersection. Pennino said this could increase coverage in the area from about 50 percent to 84 percent.

And, Deputy Chief of Police Linnea Rivard said, when the police department headquarters was built in the 1990s, it was intended to accommodate only about 20 percent of the city’s current police force.

She added that in the past couple of years, police have had to convert closets and even some of the cells at the old Roswell Jail into offices. The police department has also had to park a lot of its vehicles in other cities. Rivard said the Roswell Police Department has 210 vehicles in its fleet but only 85 parking spaces.

“We’re out,” Rivard said. “We’re definitely out of space.”

Parking deck bond

Lastly, the $20 million bond would cost the average homeowner $38 per year, or $3.17 per month, to improve parking availability in downtown Roswell along the Canton Street corridor. An exact location for the new parking deck has not been revealed to keep the value of the property from going up, but the city has promised it will be off the main street and not a giant concrete construction.

Roswell Economic Development Director Darryl Connelly said he estimates it will cost the city between $20,000 and $25,000 per parking space. The bond does not include the cost of possible land acquisition.

The project, Wilson said, would strategically align with Roswell’s efforts to further develop its downtown. Councilman Peter Vanstrom said it would help centralize the parking that’s available.

“It would take our central business district upwards to being that number one destination center that we would like it to be in North Fulton,” Vanstrom said. “So, I think there’s a lot of benefit to the parking deck. It’s not that we don’t necessarily have spaces. It’s we don’t have designated, easy to find, easy to access, reliable spaces all over the place.”

The City Council is set to finalize the list of capital projects for the bonds at its Monday, Aug. 22, meeting. The city will then hold several more meetings to discuss the projects in-depth with voters before the election.

For questions about the proposed bond referendum, email Wilson and the City Council at roswellmayorandcouncil@roswellgov.com.