Roswell approves $500,000 in roadway expenditures

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell officials have approved more than $500,000 in roadway funds directed at improving street safety and for replacement of the Norcross Street bridge.
At its May 8 meeting, the City Council allotted $250,000 for street improvements with grant money received through the national Safe Streets and Roads for All program. The grant money included a $50,000 match provided by the North Fulton Community Improvement District – essentially costing the city nothing.
The funds will be used to create a safety action plan allowing the city to identify and complete future projects. The council approved the grant application, along with the CID match offer, last September.
The national Safe Streets and Roads for All program is an initiative through the U.S. Department of Transportation to appropriate $5 billion to regional and local governments over the next five years to improve roadway safety.
The council also approved $269,000 in local transportation sales tax money to hire the city’s on-call consultant Barge Design Solutions for design of a replacement bridge on Norcross Street over Hog Wallow Creek. The current bridge, built in 1951, was rated “fair” during a 2021 bridge assessment conducted by the Georgia DOT. Funding for the design work will come from the $2 million in TSPLOST money allotted for the project.
The concept development will include pedestrian facilities on the new bridge as well as bridge aesthetics. As part of the concept development, the consultant will also look at methods to accelerate work to limit the closure of Norcross Street.
Some residents raised concerns about the concept design because of the city’s controversial history with ongoing road projects, including the redevelopment of Grimes Bridge Road.
“I would urge the transportation committee to be very serious about the budget before going into drawings,” one resident said.
She revealed it was a public disappointment for many residents when consultants created intricate, beautiful designs that weren’t included in the finished product.
Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said he was in “complete agreement” with her concerns.
“We don’t need to tease ourselves by putting out pretty stuff and not deliver on it,” Wilson said.
Longtime Roswell resident Janet Russell also urged the city to not forget the pedestrians, especially when it comes to lighting Roswell paths.
The motion passed with Councilwoman Sarah Beeson abstaining due to a conflict of interest.
In other matters at the meeting, the Roswell Water Utility division was recognized for winning its third Water Treatment Plant of the Year award at the 2023 Georgia Association of Water Professionals spring conference.
Paula Days from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals presented the award to city staff. The nonprofit association is made up of water professionals focused on protecting Georgia’s water resources.
“This is an important accomplishment, and it speaks volumes about the exceptional commitment and level of service that the City of Roswell provides to their customers,” Days said.
A committee of water professionals spent about six hours inspecting “every aspect of the plant,” Days said. To win the competitive award the plant must score high in safety, maintenance operations, documentation, lab operations and monitoring.
The award is given to the overall best managed and operated facilities in Georgia. The Roswell Water Utility division previously won the award in 2020 and 2022.
“We have a beautiful plant that the City of Rowell paid for and they’re doing a great job keeping it up,” Public Works Director Sharon Izzo said. “We have just an incredible group of folks that really care about what they’re doing.”
Also at the meeting, City Attorney David Davidson presented the city’s portion in a nationwide opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. States are in the process of distributing about $50 billion in settlement funds gathered from corporations involved in the opioid crisis.
The Georgia Attorney General has entered negotiations with some of the opioid distributors and manufacturers. Once the state completes negotiations, the city can collect settlement funds and use the money to fight opioid abuse in Roswell.
Specifically, the funds will help with Narcan, a treatment used to help people overdosing on opioids. A city representative said the city does not know how much money it will receive.
Public safety liaison Councilwoman Sarah Beeson said she reads every shift report from the Roswell Police Department, and on average she sees “maybe two deployments per shift of Narcan.” The councilwoman said it’s used frequently, so she supports the settlement.
The council unanimously moved to approve the opioid settlement.