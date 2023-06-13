Roswell approves $194.3 million budget for 2024

ROSWELL, Ga. — After a weeks-long process, the Roswell City Council passed the fiscal year 2024 budget at a June 12 meeting.
The $194.3 million budget was originally set for adoption on May 25, but some councilmembers pushed for a new deadline to discuss the finances. At the rescheduled reading on June 12, everyone but City Councilman Mike Palermo voted in favor of the budget.
Palermo cited issues with the expenses, particularly in the operating budget. The general fund, which accounts for the city’s day-to-day operations, is set at $100.5 million. That’s up about $6 million from the current year’s $94.6 million spending plan — about a 6 percent increase.
The bulk of the fund, 64 percent, covers salaries and benefits for city employees. The budget includes funds for 25 new full-time Fire Department positions as part of a five-year strategy to transition to a full-time department to make Roswell the “safest community in America.”
“My major issue is there’s just too large of a percentage of this budget going towards operating and not enough going towards capital,” Palermo said.
The capital budget is separate from the general fund and is used to pay for one-time, major expenses, like road and park upgrades.
Palermo pushed to invest in parks, road resurfacing and sidewalk projects across the city, saying it is more “sustainable” than a focus on the operating budget. The proposed capital fund is set at about $7.2 million.
Roswell Finance Director, Ryan Luckett has said the city’s operating budget has increased due to employee pay increases, a full-time Fire Department transition and nationwide inflation.
While Palermo voted against the budget, he said the proposal is a “step in the right direction.”
The budget includes some capital investments beyond the designated fund as well. Over $21 million is set aside for transportation projects, including road resurfacing, bridge replacements and trail construction, with funding from the transportation sales tax and state assistance.
Roswell officials also set aside $5 million for the historic parks and botanical gardens as part of a maintenance plan that focuses on the city’s historic halls.
The fiscal year 2024 budget pulls from property and sales taxes for a chunk of its funding. Service charges, reserve use, business taxes and other revenue make up the rest of the $199.1 million in sourced funds.
Property tax revenues are based on the city’s millage rate. Last year, the council adopted a rate of 4.463 mills, the lowest rate in 35 years. One mill brings in $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value a property is worth.
Finance Director Luckett said that with anticipated growth in property values – including new construction – the proposed budget is based on revenues generated with the same property tax rate as last year. The city won’t receive the final appraisal numbers from Fulton County until July, though.
The city also must factor in the $180 million general obligation bond approved by voters in November 2022 dedicated to public safety, parking and parks and recreation.
While officials hope to keep the mill levy the same, the city has the added expense this year of repaying new bond debt. Luckett stated that as of now, the bond payments may increase the levy by 0.8 mills, but overall there is room to lower it.
The minor increase, Luckett explained, is because the city only issued about $86 million in bonds at a May City Council meeting. The millage rate will only cover the costs of the first issuance.
The city’s millage rate overall is split into two components: maintenance and operations and debt. Maintenance and operations pay for most city services through the general fund. The debt portion covers payments on the bonds.
Residents can expect a slight increase in stormwater fees for the city depending on the “tier” of service. The increase ranges from about 30 cents to a high of 70 cents, with payments ranging from $3.55 to $8.17 per month. The increase will “enhance stormwater management” according to city officials.