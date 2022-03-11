Roswell appoints Izzo director of Environmental/Public Works

ROSWELL, Ga. — Sharon Izzo has been named Roswell’s new director of Environmental/Public Works.
Izzo, who joined the City of Roswell in August 2017, has served as interim director of the department since last fall when former director Dan Skalsky was appointed interim director of Transportation.
In 2018, Izzo also served as Roswell’s deputy director of Environmental/Public Works.
She said she is excited to now get to lead the department.
“Working with the talented EPW team over the last five years has shown me how much they love what they do, giving their best for Roswell every day,” Izzo said. “I look forward to leading the department to seek innovations to serve the residents of Roswell.”
Before coming to Roswell, Izzo worked as a senior water engineer for AECOM in Atlanta, where she managed major capital improvement projects for Sandy Springs.
While there, Izzo also managed a project with the University of Georgia to develop an environmental modeling tool using geospatial data to assist in prioritizing the location of green infrastructure to maximize the effectiveness of stormwater mitigation in Sandy Springs.
Izzo prepared contract drawings and specs for more than 12 million gallons of elevated water storage in residential areas of suburban Washington, D.C., while serving as a senior project engineer for O’Brien & Gere Engineers in Maryland.
Roswell City Administrator Randy Knighton said he looks forward to working with Izzo as she leads the department.
“Her vast experience in both the public and private sector will serve our residents well,” Knighton said. “As our Interim EPW Director, Sharon has already proven herself as an astute leader and an integral part of our team.”
Izzo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.