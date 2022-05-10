Roswell appoints citizen Transportation Commission

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council appointed seven members to the Transportation Advisory Commission May 9, its first step in helping ensure the beleaguered Oxbo Road realignment project stays on track.

Each council member, with the exception of Marcelo Zapata who has been absent since November due to medical reasons, nominated one person to serve on the commission. The mayor nominated the commission chair.

Residents have been clamoring for more citizen input into local transportation decisions in the wake of revelations of mismanagement of the Oxbo project, which has accumulated millions of dollars in cost overruns.

The citizen committee includes Marisa Pereira, Perry Dragon, Gloria Libby, Richard Arena, George Vail, Jason Yowell and Jason Hudson, who will serve as chairman.

Commission members will serve initial one-year to two-year terms, followed by staggered two-year terms. A member can serve a maximum of six consecutive years. The group is expected to discuss transportation matters and reach a consensus by majority vote before reporting to the mayor and City Council.

The commission’s mission is to ensure Roswell’s transportation policies, priorities and projects protect and enhance quality of life.

It is required to study methods to route traffic through the city onto arterial highways, look for cost-effective, high-demand mobility options whenever possible, “aggressively pursue” technological advances, such as e-mobility, self-driving vehicles and intelligent streets, and ensure future development and redevelopment is consistent with its objectives.

Proposed more than a decade ago, the Oxbo Road realignment project was intended to solve a host of safety and mobility problems by eliminating the staggered intersection at Ga. 9 and converting the portion of Oxbo Road near Mimosa Boulevard into a two-way street.

It also called for new turning lanes and a traffic signal on Ga. 9 and Oxbo Road, among other improvements. Once finished, it is expected to connect to the Roswell Historic Gateway, another planned transportation project that will run along Atlanta Street.

The Oxbo Road project was expected to be completed by July 2021; however, it was delayed due to property acquisition and utility relocation problems and slow construction.

In September 2021, an independent investigation conducted by the law firm Jarrard & Davis also found that extreme mismanagement by city staff and the city attorney led to significant delays and millions of dollars in cash settlements for the project.

The realignment project now has a completion deadline of December 2023.

In other business at the May 9 meeting, the City Council approved on second reading a text amendment to the city’s code of ordinance that adds new restrictions and requires all massage and spa establishment employees to obtain an annual work permit.

According to the City Attorney’s office, 80 massage establishments and spas have registered with the city as of December 2021.

Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said the previous ordinance had historically provided challenges related to prosecution. The amended ordinance is crafted to give police additional tools so they can more readily identify offenders who are taking advantage of loopholes and committing crimes in the establishments.

Also, the City Council signed a contract with Signature Tennis Courts for $84,000 to rebuild tennis courts 11 and 12 at Roswell Area Park. The city says the tennis courts were constructed over 20 years ago and have never been rebuilt.

The next City Council meeting is slated for May 23 at 6 p.m.