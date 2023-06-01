Roswell announces outdoor art festival

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Arts Fund is partnering with the city to host ArtAround: Pathways, an outdoor public and performing arts display along the trail at Don White Park from mid-June to the end of September.
The festival features temporary installations, performances and workshops including music, theatre, dance and aerials that Roswell Arts Fund said reflect the interplay of art and nature. Throughout the festival more than 30 works from local and regional artists will be shown.
Atlanta-based public art nonprofit Dashboard is the project’s production team.
“This project offers a rare opportunity for the community to experience the creative responses of artists to our natural surroundings,” Roswell Arts Fund Program Director Elan Buchen said. “We believe that this celebration of public art will inspire and delight all those who attend, and we can’t wait to share this incredibly experience with the community.”
The Roswell Arts Fund said artist announcements and the performance schedule for ArtAround: Pathways will be released soon.