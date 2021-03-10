ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell has equipped itself to resurface more roads this year.
The city announced this month that it received a $5 million loan from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank for additional local resurfacing.
The announcement follows a year in which dollars for regular street maintenance were hard to come by as governments slashed budgets.
The Roswell City Council approved a resurfacing list and about $500,000 in 2020 and an additional $2 million for resurfacing in January as part of the mid-year budget amendment.
“So we will be advertising approximately $7.5 million of local resurfacing that will be happening this summer and this fall,” said Robert Dell-Ross, deputy director of Roswell Transportation. “What that means for [the City Council] and for our residents is it's going to be a very busy construction season later this year.”
This additional work will not affect the previously approved list of resurface work funded through local tax dollars and an improvement grant of $843,873 provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The LMIG grant brings the total amount to about $8.37 million for road resurfacing in the city this year, Director of Transportation Muhammad Rauf said.
Resurfacing is planned from June to December. Dell-Ross estimates that 95 to 99% of the roads on the list will be resurfaced this year.
In other business at the March 8 City Council meeting, Mayor Lori Henry read a proclamation to commemorate AmeriCorps Week, March 7 through 13, to celebrate the work of AmeriCorps in the city.
Last year, as the city prepared to celebrate AmeriCorps Week, the COVID-19 pandemic struck and many people sheltered in place, Grants Coordinator Megan Boynton said. In this time of crisis, people stepped up to help friends, neighbors and community members, Boynton added.
“This included many AmeriCorps members in civilian national service who assisted at food banks, delivered essentials to doorsteps, called and wrote to homebound seniors, and more recently have been helping at vaccination sites,” Boynton said.
This year, the city acknowledges the AmeriCorps members who have served in traditional and alternative roles, including the members of the city of Roswell AmeriCorps after-school project. Those members worked with STAR House Foundation as tutors, created and delivered educational packets and supplies to students and adapted to remote tutoring.
The City Council will meet for its next regular meeting on Monday, March 22, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
