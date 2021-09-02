ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell residents can officially expect to see a cut in their property tax rate for the 2022 fiscal year.
Although it might not make much of a difference because of an increase in property values, it is the city’s lowest property tax rate in more than 30 years.
The City Council voted on second reading Aug. 30 to adopt a millage rate of 4.718 mills, or a 4.8 percent reduction from the current levy. The motion passed 4-3, with Mayor Lori Henry casting the tie-breaking vote.
Council members Marcelo Zapata, Christine Hall and Mike Palermo once again voted in opposition to the recommendation, having said during the first reading they favored a greater reduction in the millage rate.
“Although I am certainly happy that this council is interested in reducing the millage rate, I am disappointed because it does not lower it enough,” Palermo said. “Even with reducing the millage rate … when we do not reduce it back to the rollback rate, it is a tax increase, and that is something I do not think is justified for taxpayers right now.”
However, with a property tax rate of 4.718 mills, the city expects to collect the same or less in property tax revenue as compared to last year. It is the second-lowest property tax rate in the area in comparison to Johns Creek, Sandy Springs, Milton and Alpharetta.
Johns Creek city officials recently approved a property tax rate of 4.376 mills for the 2022 fiscal year, making it the lowest tax rate. Alpharetta, with a property tax rate of 5.75 mills, has argued that its basic homestead exemption of $45,000 more than compensates residents for a higher property tax levy.
