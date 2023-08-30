Retired U.S. Marine honored in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council honored a local veteran and police officer at its Aug. 14 meeting.
City leaders named United States Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Hughes, a Roswell police officer, an “Esteemed Veteran of Roswell” for his service overseas in Romania and Japan. Hughes, who was honorably discharged in 2018, has since worked for police departments in Roswell and Marietta.
“His training in the United States Marine Corps has been extremely beneficial in performing his duties as a police officer,” officials said. “He knows that combat training in quick response and de-escalating challenging situations has helped to keep the citizens of Roswell safe.”
During his time in the Marine Corps, Hughes earned the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal and many other awards.