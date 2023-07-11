Restaurant donates 80 meals to Alpharetta first responders

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta location of the Honey Baked Ham Company donated boxed lunches July 4 to some 80 city first responders who worked on Independence Day.
City Police Department Public Information Officer Jakai Braithwaite said the lunches were given to patrol, police and detention officers, as well as Fire Department and 911 Center staff.
Braithwaite said the event was conceived by the restaurant's Vice President of Food Safety and Quality Assurance Anna Kitchens, who contacted the city to donate food to Public Safety staff.
“Alpharetta thanks Honey Baked Ham for their generous gesture, and we are honored to serve Honey Baked Ham and the businesses and citizens of this great city,” Braithwaite said.