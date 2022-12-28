Residents approve $180 million in bonds for major projects

ROSWELL, Ga.— The city of Roswell adjusted to new leadership in 2022, with a new mayor and four new City Council members. With major funding boosts and plans for increased multi-use development, the city continues development growth — but not in every area.

New mayor and council

On Jan.11, Kurt Wilson was sworn in as Roswell’s new mayor. Wilson outpaced Lori Henry, the incumbent candidate, in the November 2021 municipal election with 60 percent of the vote.

Roswell also welcomed four new City Council members, Peter Vanstrom, Will Morthland, Lee Hills and Sarah Beeson.

Beeson ran for the Post 1 City Council seat after Councilman Marcelo Zapata resigned in June for medical reasons, leaving the seat vacant. She ran in a Nov. 8 special election for the seat, but with no clear victor the race went to a Dec. 6 runoff. Beeson won the runoff and was sworn in on Dec. 12. She is the first Iranian American on the City Council.

Apartments banned

In May, the City Council unanimously approved a ban on new standalone apartments in Roswell. The vote drew criticism from some residents who opposed the ban on concerns that it would aggravate the housing shortage and disproportionately impact low-income residents.

The City Council passed the ban without any updates on the racial impact assessment it began updating in 2020 to include an examination process that staves off racial inequalities.

City documents from 2020 showed that zoning and land use regulations have historically been areas where discriminatory practices flourished.

Shortly after the council voted to ban standalone apartments, work on the $101 million luxury apartment and townhome development on Holcomb Bridge Road began.

+4 Roswell swears in "Historic 21" fire captains The first 21 full-time fire captains, dubbed the “Historic 21” by Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino, were sworn in at a Dec. 9 ceremony in Roswell’s City Hall.

The council had previously said it planned to focus on growing Roswell with mixed-use development. In 2019, councilmembers approved a request to convert the vacant former SuperTarget to a multi-use development.

The project, known as Averly East Village, began construction in June and is expected to be completed in 2024. Averly East Village will include 335 apartments and 74 townhomes, a large public green space and 75,000 square feet of retail.

$180 million in bonds

Roswell residents approved three bond referendums in November totaling $180 million. The bonds will fund upgrades to parks, public safety and downtown parking.

The $107.6 million recreation and parks bond garnered major support. The bond will fund recreation and parks, bike and pedestrian improvements and sidewalks.

Residents also supported a $52 million public safety bond. Part of the bond will fund new fire stations, and $23 million will go to a new public safety headquarters.

There was more of a division around the $20 million downtown parking bond, but the measure was still approved at 57 percent. The bond will fund a new parking deck for Historic Downtown Roswell. The location of the parking deck has not been revealed.

In total, the bonds will increase property taxes by about $342 per year.

Grove Way residents relocate

Months after Appen Media broke news of an ongoing housing crisis at 199 Grove Way, most residents have found new homes.

In July, the 33 tenants at the public housing development were told they had until August to vacate the property because the city had found the building structurally unsound, with settling and cracks, problems with drainage and deteriorating steel supports.

The resident had few options, though, due to the housing shortage and landlords’ unwillingness to take Section 8 vouchers. Many had to relocate to other areas of Georgia, or even out of state.

The Roswell Housing Authority announced in July plans to submit a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit application to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to renovate about 150 existing units.

If the project is approved, the residents forced out of the condemned development would have priority and right to return to the new space.