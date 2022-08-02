Regus honored for 23 years serving Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After serving 23 years as Alpharetta City Administrator, Bob Regus officially retired on Monday night, leaving behind what officials call an unrivaled legacy of professionalism and stewardship during some of the most important moments in Alpharetta’s history.
Regus’s family, friends and colleagues, both past and present, gathered at city hall on Monday, Aug. 1, to celebrate his time in Alpharetta, and heard from all four mayors Regus served under, along with several friends and past council members.
The longtime city administrator was presented with two honors at Monday night’s city council meeting, one honor presented by state Rep. Chuck Martin, and another by current Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin.
Martin, who served as Alpharetta mayor from 1995 to 2002, said that bringing Regus on as city administrator in 1999, was one of the best decisions the city officials ever made.
“For the next 23 years as our city administrator, he led. And his stewardship was accompanied by honor, humility and grace like I've never seen before,” Martin said.
Martin said that Regus was pivotal in getting Alpharetta recognized as the Technology City of the South, forming the Tech Alpharetta Board, establishing the Alpharetta Innovation Center, developing the Alpharetta Greenway, and many other accomplishments.
For those items, Martin presented Regus with a recognition by the Georgia House of Representatives.
Gilvin, who first worked with Regus as a city council member in 2012, called the city administrator a friend and mentor, holding back tears as he commended the Regus’s impact on Alpharetta.
“There's a handful of mayors and former mayors up here, and the fact is that it is incredibly important to have really dedicated and good elected leadership,” Gilvin said. “What we see around us would not exist without the leadership of past mayors and past council members over the last 25 years. But the fact is we didn't build it. Bob did, Bob built this team, he built the culture that made this happen.”
In Regus’s proclamation from the city, Gilvin highlighted his work on the Westside Parkway, the Big Creek Greenway, revitalization of Alpharetta’s downtown and creation of the Avalon Development.
Under Regus’s leadership, Gilvin said the city became Georgia’s 15th most populous municipality, with more than 5,800 businesses and 180,000 jobs, and growing to become one of Georgia’s most prosperous communities.
“This city bears your fingerprints, not just one but all 10,” Former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle said. “And we're grateful to you for that.”
After hearing from the gathered officials, Regus said his time in Alpharetta has been great and spent a few minutes recounting his favorite memories of many city staff members and officials.
Responding to the praise placed on his impact on the city, Regus pointed toward city staff, saying that nothing would have been possible without a great team.
“I do like to get stuff done, but you can’t get stuff done without really great staff,” Regus said. “They would really make it happen and help us along the way.”
Regus’s replacement, Chris Lagerbloom, will take over as city administrator on Aug. 8.
Lagerbloom has a long history in North Fulton County, having served as a captain in Alpharetta’s police department before becoming the City of Milton’s first police and fire chief. Beginning in 2007, he served as Milton’s interim city manager before being appointed to the position permanently in 2009. Under his management, Milton received numerous accolades for its safety and quality of life.
Lagerbloom left Milton in 2016 and became assistant city manager of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was later promoted to city manager.