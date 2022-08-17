Registration opens soon for fall scarecrow fundraiser

ROSWELL, Ga. — Organized by Roswell Woman’s Club, the “scariest” competition and fundraiser of the year is returning to benefit education and nonprofits in North Fulton County.
Registration for Roswell Woman’s Club fifth annual BOO Y’all Scarecrow Contest in historic downtown Roswell will open Friday, Aug. 19. Participants will pay $25 to enter a scarecrow in any of the four categories, including business and merchants; schools and teams; nonprofits and clubs; and families, neighborhoods and individuals.
Scarecrows will be on display through October for all to enjoy. Voting will take place from Oct. 3-29. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top scarecrow in each category, and winners will be announced on Facebook on Sunday, Oct. 30, and will be posted on roswellwomansclub.org.
More details will be shared beginning Oct. 3.
Roswell Woman’s Club President Liz Jackson said residents should get started designing their scarecrows and be ready to register.
“It’s going to be a great family-friendly event that brings together the community of Roswell and North Fulton County while raising much-needed funds for deserving nonprofits,” Jackson said.