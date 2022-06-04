Records show Atkins had limited hand in Oxbo Road project in 2017

ROSWELL, Ga. — Records obtained by the Herald May 17 support claims by city staff that engineering consultant Atkins North America had little to zero direct involvement in the Oxbo Road realignment project.

The firm, based in Atlanta, was the target of criticism May 9 after the City Council approved an initial $1 million contract with the company to manage capital improvement projects funded by the second Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or TSPLOST II.

Atkins was the only company to respond to the city’s request for qualifications in March. Ostensibly, the agreement runs for five years, with payment of $1 million each year. The City Council has the option to cancel the contract during the five-year term.

At the same May 9 meeting, some Roswell residents raised concerns, saying that because Atkins had served as the project manager for TSPLOST I, it should not handle TSPLOST II. While TSPLOST I helped fund the Oxbo Road realignment project, it will not receive any TSPLOST II funds.

The project, proposed more than a decade ago, was intended to solve a host of safety and mobility problems at Ga. 9 and Oxbo Road near Mimosa Boulevard, among other areas.

An independent investigation conducted by the law firm Jarrard & Davis revealed in September 2021 that extreme mismanagement by city staff and the city attorney had led to significant delays and millions of dollars in cash settlements for the project.

It also concluded the delays were due to issues with property and right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation and slow construction, all items that fell under Atkins’ scope of work as part of their previous contract but which it did not handle.

In April 2017, the City Council approved a $1.2 million contract with Atkins for three years with the option to renew for two additional one-year terms. Interim Transportation Director Dan Skalsky said May 9 that Atkins was tasked with handling the entire transportation funding program, including a few “very large” projects like Phase 1 and 2 of the Big Creek Parkway project, but not Oxbo Road.

Brian Bolick, Atkins vice president and southeast senior division manager, said city leadership at the time decided they wanted their own engineers and project managers to handle Oxbo.

The Oxbo Road project is now expected to be completed by December 2023 and cost $18.4 million, more than double the original 2016 estimate of $7 million.

On May 11, Bolick sent Skalsky more than 200 pages worth of monthly progress meeting summaries for TSPLOST I it had produced as a function of the company’s 2017 contract.

“Oxbo” is mentioned 121 times in the reports. However, Bolick stated in a memo to Skalsky the reports summarize the meetings conducted by Roswell Department of Transportation leadership, which included city project managers reporting on the status of TSPLOST projects they were managing as well as other non-TSPLOST related projects.

The memo also states the Roswell Department of Transportation typically held monthly meetings unless there was not sufficient activity to warrant a meeting. For example, no meetings were held in 2021, because projects were either on hold, in right-of-way or complete.

Skalsky said May 9 that under the 2022 contract with Atkins, the firm will be in charge of right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation, among other things. Additionally, the contract states it is to provide expertise in program/project management, engineering, support and oversight to assist the city with specific projects and tasks.

Voters agreed to renew TSPLOST for another five-year term last fall. It is expected to generate between $70 million and $80 million for the City of Roswell over that term.