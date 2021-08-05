Records show Alpharetta advancing $125,000 settlement with former officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The City of Alpharetta has provided a “summary” of a settlement agreement it is in the process of negotiating with a former member of its Police Department.
Following an Open Records Request from the Herald, the city’s legal team issued a statement revealing details in a matter involving Officer Hannah Richey who joined the force last September.
Attorneys for the city say the agreement has not been concluded, but terms of the city’s settlement include:
• Monetary payment in the amount of $125,000 (all paid by the city’s insurer), in complete settlement of any and all claims and allegations by Richey.
• Richey releases any and all claims and causes of action against the city, including any claims of adverse employment action due to her race, gender, sex, or any other protected characteristic, as well as any possible retaliation claim.
• No admission of liability by the city.
• Richey is deemed to have resigned Dec. 23, 2020.
• The city will provide neutral employment reference but will reveal her resignation if asked.
• Richey and the city will agree to mutual non-disparagement, and Richey will keep the settlement confidential.
The matter first appeared publicly at a July 26 meeting when the City Council voted unanimously to accept an item, “Mediated Settlement Agreement-Richey,” without discussion. The item, submitted by the city’s Legal Department, appeared on the council’s consent agenda, and it had no information attached.
— Patrick Fox
