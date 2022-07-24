Qualifying Fees Special Election

Any qualified elector desiring to run to fill the remaining term of Office of City Councilmember for Post 1 in the City of Roswell in the special election to be held on November 8, 2022, in conjunction with the general election, must file for candidacy for the desired position at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., August 1 through August 5, 2022. Qualifying fee for candidacy is as follows: Councilmember - $540.00 Randy D. Knighton City Administrator Kurt M. Wilson Mayor
