Qualifying begins for Roswell special election

ROSWELL, Ga. — Qualifying for Roswell’s Municipal Special Election is Aug. 1-5.

At least three candidates have filed declaration of intent forms for the Post 1 City Council seat, formerly held by Marcelo Zapata. They are Sarah Beeson, Allen Sells and Mulham Shbeib. Beeson is the only one who has qualified as of Aug. 1.

Residents who are interested in qualifying for the position can file their paperwork any time this week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall. The qualifying fee is $540.

The open position is for a one-year term. Zapata’s wife, acting under power of attorney, submitted the former councilman’s resignation letter to Mayor Kurt Wilson on June 28 after he had been absent from his post all year for medical reasons.

The candidate who is elected to fill the unexpired term for Post 1 will be up for re-election in the November 2023 Municipal Election.

Those who have decided to run or who are interested in more information should contact City Clerk Marlee Press at mpress@roswellgov.com or 770-594-6280.

City Hall is at 38 Hill Street. For more information, visit roswellgov.com/government/elections/qualifications.