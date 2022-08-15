 Skip to main content
Alpharetta

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-22-AB-25

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.

PLACE:

To Attend the Virtual Meeting: Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smart phone Go to: https://zoom.usMeeting ID: 882 9772 6084Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US August 25, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE:

Restaurant 

Consumption on Premises Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT:

Ramen Spot GA, LLC 

d/b/a Ramen Spot7300 North Point Parkway, Suite 102

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Owner:

Ramen Spot GA, LLC

Registered

Agent

Ben Yi Zhang