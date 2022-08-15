PUBLIC NOTICE

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings.
PLACE:
To Attend the Virtual Meeting: Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smart phone Go to: https://zoom.usMeeting ID: 882 9772 6084Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US August 25, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
PURPOSE:
Restaurant
Consumption on Premises Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT:
Buffalo Key West Connection, LLC
d/b/a Creation Social House
11500 Webb Bridge Way #A7
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Owner:
Buffalo Key West Connection, LLC
Registered
Agent
Joseph Rampino