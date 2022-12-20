 Skip to main content
Police arrest suspect in failed tire theft

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a Cumming man after accessing video footage showing him attempting to steal the tires off a vehicle Dec. 12 at a Nissan dealership on Holcomb Bridge Road.

Roswell officers responded to the property’s alarm company, who said a man in an orange hoodie was stealing tires from a car. When police arrived on the scene, the alarm company said the man ran on foot in the opposite direction.

Police encountered a man who matched the alarm company’s description walking along the sidewalk and arrested him. They later found video footage of the man removing a tire from a car and trying to take it. The tire remained on the property.

The suspect was transported to Fulton County Jail.

