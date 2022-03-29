Plans to expand MARTA lurch forward

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Those looking for expanded public transit options in Alpharetta will likely get their wish, though it’s going to take a while.

Local officials received an update on MARTA’s Alpharetta bus service expansion at the City Council’s March 28 meeting. MARTA executives talked through plans to build four new bus transit stations along new express lanes of Ga. 400.

The stations will be located along Ga. 400 near Holcomb Bridge Road, North Point Mall, Old Milton Parkway and Windward Parkway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is heading the express lane project, but there have been delays. The department is not expected to choose a contractor for the new express lanes until August of 2023.

MARTA Project Manager Marcus Arnold said despite the delays, MARTA staff is conducting analyses of the areas surrounding the proposed stations and tweaking designs.

The state committed $100 million in funds toward the express lanes on Ga. 400, but the new bus stations are expected to cost anywhere from $200 million to $325 million to construct, and MARTA has not identified specific funding sources for the project.

MARTA Senior Director for Government and Community Affairs Colleen Kiernan suggested a variety of funding sources, from federal and state grants to funding from the Atlanta Regional Commission.

While she didn’t completely dismiss a sales tax as one avenue for funding, Kiernan said MARTA was looking to avoid it.

City Council members were overall welcoming to the transit expansion. Some brought up concerns of extra noise in residential areas or how stations would affect the city’s look, but Arnold said MARTA would work with the city the whole way through.

Mayor Jim Gilvin said that as MARTA service in the city stands, Alpharettans pay about $16 million per year in taxes to the service, but they aren’t getting $16 million worth of transit in return.

In other business at the March 28 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved a $67,500 contract with Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects to study the city’s downtown district and develop a framework plan for future development of the Alpha Loop multi-use trail. The plan aims to connect the downtown area with Wills Park and the Alpha Loop along Devore Road.

The council also authorized the condemnation of six more parcels for the $60 million McGinnis Ferry Road expansion project, which is being jointly funded by the cities of Alpharetta and Johns Creek, Forsyth County and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

City Attorney Mike Stacy said the city is working to avoid condemnation and make friendly acquisitions of the properties, and that the authorizations were a safeguard to keep the project on track. He said Monday’s resolutions should be the last the city needs to pass. In recent months, the city has moved to acquire dozens of properties for the project.

At the beginning of the meeting, the city council honored Larry Attig, a nearly 45-year resident of the city, an 8-year member of the Alpharetta Planning Commission, a founder of the Alpharetta Farmers Market and a founding member of the Downtown Alpharetta Business Association. The proclamation recognized Attig for his longtime support of the city.