Photos: Roswell sticks out rain for 4th of July fireworks display

ROSWELL, Ga. — Amid thunderstorms and lightning, thousands of people celebrated the Fourth of July with food trucks and fireworks at Roswell Area Park.

The celebration expanded on previous years, taking up two fields and a parking lot at Roswell Area Park. Roswell City Councilwoman Christine Hall said the additional space helped, providing breathing room from the “wall-to-wall” crowds in previous years.

With an expanded space, the celebration had a parking lot full of food trucks, as well as some local vendors. The City of Roswell and Roswell Fire Department also set up booths.

To combat traffic and parking issues, the city established overflow parking at four locations near the park. Nearby neighborhoods restricted street parking and Roswell police patrolled the area to keep the street clear.

The celebration had two stages with live music— School of Rock Nashville, , a music school where children and teenagers take the stage, performed for the first half of the night. Band X, an Atlanta party music group was also scheduled to perform, but the festivities were cut short when thunderstorms rolled in.

The city announced a shelter-in-place about 40 minutes before fireworks were supposed to begin. As the rain began, some opened umbrellas and others set up under awnings.

Even more people left the event early, including several city officials. Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and his family packed up shortly before 9 p.m.

“I think it’s going to be really fun for the people who remain,” Wilson said.

Others decided to stick it out. Roswell resident Judson McClure and his wife Andrea arrived as the rain began. The pair decided to “stick it out.”

“I haven’t seen a proper fireworks display since I was a child,” McClure said.

He tried to attend last year’s display, but it also got rained out. He said he was excited to see it finally happen.

Despite the rain, the fireworks continued as planned at 9 p.m., and the crowds that remained watched the 30-minute display that drew the holiday to a close.