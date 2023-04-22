Photos: Alpharetta Farmers Market draws thousands on opening Saturday

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After a two-week postponement due to inclement weather, thousands of visitors flocked downtown for the opening day of the Downtown Alpharetta Farmers Market April 15.
Throngs of attendees stopped by the beloved event at City Center for a taste of fresh food, handmade jewelry, pastries, live music and play on the Town Green.
The market will feature 140 vendors during its April-November run. Now in its 17th year, the event has grown from 25 vendors on Old Roswell Street to an annual highlight that draws crowds of 2,000-3,000 each Saturday.