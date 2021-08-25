One of two suspects in deadly Alpharetta shooting surrenders to police

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — One of two teens wanted in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old Alpharetta man has turned himself in.
Police said Zion Azure Javon Heyward, 18, was taken into custody at around 6 p.m. Aug. 24 after he showed up at the Alpharetta Police Department accompanied by his family and attorney.
But police are still searching for Jaycob Lawrence Allen-Jones, 19, saying they have no information on his whereabouts. Both teens are also wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery related to a separate July 9 incident in Alpharetta.
At around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 19, police found Victor Lazo with multiple gunshot wounds outside the Manchester at Mansell apartment complex. Lazo was pronounced dead at the scene.
Surveillance footage showed two males, believed to be Heyward and Allen-Jones, running from the scene immediately after the shooting, police said.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jakai Braithwaite at 678-297-6330 or jabraithwaite@alpharetta.ga.us. The case number is 2108-0343.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.