City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson - Mayor
The following item will be considered by the Planning Commission at a public hearing on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. UDC Text Amendment
- An ordinance to the Unified Development Code by modifying Article 10, Site Development, Section 10.3, Signs.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign
contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred
fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney. The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.