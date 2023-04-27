 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson - Mayor

The following item will be considered by the Planning Commission at a public hearing on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. UDC Text Amendment

  • An ordinance to the Unified Development Code by modifying Article 10, Site Development, Section 10.3, Signs.
42324

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign

contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred

fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney. The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.