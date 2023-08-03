 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Randy Knight - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson- Mayor

The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Mayor and City Council on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

Notice of Public Hearing Roswell

a. UDC Text Amendment

An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code by

modifying Article 10, Site Development, Section 10.3, Signs –

First reading.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign

contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred

fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning

Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or

planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.