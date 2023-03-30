 Skip to main content
Notice of Neighborhood Meeting

City of Roswell

The following item will be discussed at a neighborhood meeting on

Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 6:00 PM at Roswell City Hall Council

Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

vickery falls drive

a. CU 20230197/ CV 20230195 – 400 Vickery Falls Drive

The applicant, Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP, are requesting a

Conditional Use for townhouses with Concurrent Variances; Land Lot 383.

 

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning

Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or

planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.