City of Roswell
Notice of Neighborhood Meeting
The following item will be discussed at a neighborhood meeting on
Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 6:00 PM at Roswell City Hall Council
Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. CU 20230197/ CV 20230195 – 400 Vickery Falls Drive
The applicant, Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP, are requesting a
Conditional Use for townhouses with Concurrent Variances; Land Lot 383.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning
Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or
planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.