Northern Ridge announces June Eagle Scouts

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on June 22, 2023, at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church.
From left:
Saketh Podduturi, of Troop 2000, sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, whose project was the design and construction of the end section for the boardwalk system on the wildflower trail at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Parker McKinney, of Troop 10, sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of a GAGA ball pit for the Congregation Dor Tamid Synagogue.
Samuel Heaven, of Troop 1818 North Metro office of the Marcus Jewish Community Center, whose project was the design and construction of three raised garden beds, that are wheelchair accessible, for the day camps located at the Marcus Jewish Community Center.
Corbin Shirmeyer, of Troop 226, sponsored by Bridge to Grace Church, whose project was the design and construction of a large outdoor platform for children to play on, an outdoor bench and the repairing of the flashing on a shed that holds children’s toys at St. Brigid Catholic Church Day School.
Alexander Hall, of Troop 226, sponsored by Bridge to Grace Church, whose project was the renovation of an outdoor space at Northview Church by designing and constructing two benches and two planter boxes and decorating with large stones.
Memphis Mize, of Troop 51, sponsored by American Legion Post 201, whose project was the design and construction of five raised garden boxes for the outdoor community garden at Faith Presbyterian Church.