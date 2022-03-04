North Point Mall developer details plans for mixed-use project

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The development company heading the revitalizing of North Point Mall into a mixed-use community has released updated plans for the enterprise.
Texas-based Trademark Property Company said the main strategy is to introduce a walkable street network with greenspace and mixed-use buildings “that bring energy to the property from morning to night, seven days a week.” Of the 100-acre mall site, more than 83 acres will be rezoned to accommodate the mixed-use redevelopment.
Plans call for a large portion of the existing mall to be demolished, with surviving portions to be renovated. Much of the mall’s parking area will be converted into streets, greenspaces, trails and buildings. The new community will simply be called “North Point.”
“This is a radical reimagining of a once-dominant mall into a vibrant mixed-use community bursting with energy and people,” Trademark Property CEO Terry Montesi said. “We have carefully considered the right uses and densities and every design detail to create a meaningful place that serves the region for generations.”
Outdoor spaces are planned to include a 10,500-square-foot event plaza, interactive water features, “pocket parks” with art and seating, outdoor dining space, a variety of paths and “a food and beverage garden.”
Development will take place in phases over the next decade, with the first phase encompassing more than 4.5 acres of retail, restaurant, office and entertainment space as well as 320 multi-family residential units. The full plan includes about 10 acres of new commercial and office space, 17 acres of amenity space, a 150-key hotel, 36 for-sale townhomes and 900 multifamily rental units. These will be in addition to about 20 acres of existing retail space.
The community is planned to consist of three districts, named the Village, the Neighborhood and the Station. The Village will stand in the demolished portion of the mall, designed to blend old and new buildings.
The Neighborhood will represent the development’s residential area, and is planned to connect with the Alpha Loop trail network. The Station will be the largest of the three districts, serving as the commercial hub.
