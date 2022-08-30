Nine tenants at Grove Way apartments remain without options

ROSWELL, Ga. — There are still nine tenants at 199 Grove Way who have not found suitable housing to relocate.

Last spring, all 33 tenants, many of whom had been living at the public housing development for more than 20 years, were notified they would need to relocate by the end of August, because the City of Roswell had deemed the property structurally unsound.

However, because relocation challenges have mounted over the past couple of months, tenants are no longer being given a definitive date to vacate the property. Several areas around the building are currently being held up by metal supports, and in August, the ceiling of one of the units collapsed.

Karen Parrish, chairwoman of the Housing Authority of Roswell, said in an email to Appen Media Aug. 29 that the Roswell agency continues to move forward with the tenants’ relocation.

“The remaining have either moved out or are in the process of finalizing paperwork, inspections, etc.,” Parrish stated. “There are 20 occupied units as of today; however, we have 10 move-outs scheduled over the next 10 days.”

The property is owned by the Housing Authority of Roswell but managed by the Gainesville Housing Authority through a mutual agreement. Tenants are required to earn below 80 percent of the area median income. They are all elderly and/or disabled.