New turfed fields open at East Roswell Park

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell unveiled East Roswell Park’s new turf fields May 19, one of the first completed projects funded by the $107.6 million Recreation and Parks bond.
City officials and staff celebrated the project with the first “Battle of the Badges” kickball game between the Roswell Police Department and Roswell Fire Department. The game ended in a tie.
“The opening of the new East Roswell turf fields is an exciting milestone for Roswell,” Mayor Kurt Wilson said. “This marks the first of many bond-related project completions that we will celebrate with our community over the next several years.”
Two turf fields at East Roswell were replaced. The fields had been switched from grass to turf in 2013 but the older turf had passed its warranty.
The new fields have a three-layer system, with sand and crumb rubber layers topped with a thin layer of “cooling technology.” City staff said the new turf can lower the ground temperature by about 25 degrees.
Each field cost about $500,000 to replace. The first field was funded through East Roswell Park Improvements in the 2023 budget. The second field was funded through an amendment to the 2023 budget that was later reimbursed by the bond program.
The city approved the $1 million expense at a Feb. 27 City Council meeting.
The fields also saw other updates, like new fencing with bigger poles and stronger mesh, and the inclusion of the city logo at midfield.